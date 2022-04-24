Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $6.66 on Friday, hitting $223.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,078. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

