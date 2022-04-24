Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $10.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.66. 6,326,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,742,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

