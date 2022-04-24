Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.62. 3,458,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,173. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

