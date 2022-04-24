Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 290,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,759,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 65,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

VTV stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.30. 2,631,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,569. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

