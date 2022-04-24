Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 432.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.78. 4,276,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.