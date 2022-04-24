Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.07. 7,321,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,141. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.60. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.