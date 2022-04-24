Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $973,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.56. 1,370,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,171. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $253.65 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.