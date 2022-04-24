Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,958,000.

IWF traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.04. 2,450,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $244.16 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

