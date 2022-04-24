Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 575 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,653.5% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 234,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 225,760 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.94.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $20.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.57. 2,148,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.36 and a 200 day moving average of $372.82. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

