Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,836,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,908 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $328,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Landstar System by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 323,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.92. The company had a trading volume of 475,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average of $163.33. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.77.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.