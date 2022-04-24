Lattice Token (LTX) Achieves Market Cap of $31.47 Million

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002765 BTC on popular exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $31.47 million and $333,199.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.43 or 0.07402985 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.63 or 0.99713342 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

