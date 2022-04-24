Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

LEGN opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,798,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,461,000 after acquiring an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,474 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,027,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $82,371,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

