Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,948 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after buying an additional 1,053,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

