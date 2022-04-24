Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

NYSE LIN opened at $309.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.67. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

