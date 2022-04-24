Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will report sales of $194.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.52 million. Lindsay reported sales of $161.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $713.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.54 million to $718.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $750.31 million, with estimates ranging from $739.91 million to $760.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 56,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average is $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $5,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

