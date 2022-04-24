LINK Price Reaches $130.04 on Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, LINK has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for $130.04 or 0.00328257 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $777.11 million and approximately $811,048.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.32 or 0.07401828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,545.24 or 0.99821076 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

