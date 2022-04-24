LinkEye (LET) Market Capitalization Tops $1.92 Million

LinkEye (LET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $25,109.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.38 or 0.07455488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,659.40 or 0.99912925 BTC.

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

