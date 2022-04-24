Litecoin Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $105.08 or 0.00264607 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $7.37 billion and approximately $484.74 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,140,869 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

