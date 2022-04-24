Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $290.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 560.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $105.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,157. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 942,771 shares of company stock valued at $107,203,458. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.