Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $445.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.