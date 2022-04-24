Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Achieves $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,717.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.60 or 0.07406279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00264546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00789593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.51 or 0.00638289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00401352 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.