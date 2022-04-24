LuaSwap (LUA) Market Cap Tops $4.94 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $4.94 million and $8,433.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00033891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00103144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 232,922,539 coins and its circulating supply is 171,717,908 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.