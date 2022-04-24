Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-9.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.490-7.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.28.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $363.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.62. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

