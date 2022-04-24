Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.32.

LUN opened at C$12.26 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.19.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

