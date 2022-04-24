LyondellBasell Industries’ (LYB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.73.

LYB stock traded down $4.48 on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,104. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

