MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

