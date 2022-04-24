Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.81 Million

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.02 million and the lowest is $168.70 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $156.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $710.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

MANH stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.03. 319,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $121.81 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

