MANTRA DAO (OM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.53 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $50.53 million and approximately $59.53 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 459,366,963 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

