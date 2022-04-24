MAP Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $41.15 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $41.15 million and $163,150.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

