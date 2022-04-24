MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 8.72% of MarineMax worth $113,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.73.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.