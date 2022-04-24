Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 215 ($2.80) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.42.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.