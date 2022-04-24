McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,878,000. Natixis lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 124.8% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,671,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,689,098. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.