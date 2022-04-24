McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,878,000. Natixis lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 124.8% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.
CCL stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,671,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,689,098. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
