McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.6% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. 21,676,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,120,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.