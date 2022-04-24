McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.6% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.