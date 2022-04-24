McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 3.9% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 113.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 117,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,409,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,535,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

