Medicalchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,376.00 (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $21,376.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.81 or 0.07394636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00042077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.17 or 1.00219134 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

