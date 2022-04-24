MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Hits $16.67 Million

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $33.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.86 or 0.07397554 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043010 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

