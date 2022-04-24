Membrana Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (MBN)

Membrana (MBN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Membrana has a total market cap of $88,617.19 and $13.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00103918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io

Membrana Coin Trading

