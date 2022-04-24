Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $183,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. 7,913,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,426,570. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

