Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $321.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

