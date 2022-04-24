Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.11. 36,426,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,058,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.93. The company has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

