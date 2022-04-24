MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 79.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 223,315 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $69.56. 3,113,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

