MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MetLife by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,208,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.56. 3,113,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,993. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.