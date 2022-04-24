Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -3.79 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.89 million -$88.34 million -7.81

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -179.06% -256.89% -16.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 266 672 671 26 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus price target of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 817.54%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 105.88%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) rivals beat Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

