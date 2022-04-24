Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.16 Million

Brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to announce $513.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.90 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $452.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE MTX traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,941. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

