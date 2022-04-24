MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Tops $2.42 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $4,391.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,594.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.07430947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00264946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00782447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.85 or 0.00641111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00086179 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00410125 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.