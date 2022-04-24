Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$27.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$20.05 on Tuesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$19.79 and a 52-week high of C$25.41. The stock has a market cap of C$727.31 million and a PE ratio of 8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

