Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $89.89 or 0.00226677 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $4,878.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047036 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.10 or 0.07404272 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.09 or 1.00045154 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 86,951 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

