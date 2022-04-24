Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 265,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $572.36 million, a PE ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

