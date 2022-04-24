Monero Classic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,760.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.72 million and $26,760.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.02 or 0.00642648 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.