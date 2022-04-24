Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 281.43 ($3.66).

MONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.03) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

LON MONY opened at GBX 175 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 171 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £939.51 million and a PE ratio of 17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.19%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($129,202.08).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

